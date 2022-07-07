Advertisement

Florida First Lady announces statewide Public Health Advisory for fentanyl

The announcement came during an event in Gadsden County, where eight people have died from overdoses in just five days.
First Lady Casey DeSantis, through the Department of Health and in cooperation with other state...
First Lady Casey DeSantis, through the Department of Health and in cooperation with other state agencies, is launching a public messaging advisory informing Floridians on the dangers of fentanyl, according to a press release from the governor’s office.(Governor's Office)
By Logan Allen
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - First Lady Casey DeSantis, through the Department of Health and in cooperation with other state agencies, is launching a public messaging advisory informing Floridians on the dangers of fentanyl, according to a press release from the governor’s office.

This came following a press conference and agency roundtable in Gadsden County, where the First Lady was joined by Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Department of Children and Families Secretary Shevaun Harris, Florida Department of Law Enforcement Acting Commissioner Mark Glass, and Gadsden County Sheriff Morris Young.

The event was held in Gadsden County because eight people have died from fentanyl-related overdoses there in just five days.

“Too many individuals are losing their lives because of illicit drugs and substance abuse,” the First Lady said. “It is imperative that Floridians know the risks and understand that just two milligrams can be lethal.”

The release states that overdoses have almost doubled since 2018 due to illicit drugs, like marijuana and heroin, containing fentanyl without the user knowing it. Fentanyl overdose is now the leading cause of death in the United States for individuals 18 to 45.

DCF will be releasing over 200 Narcan kits to treat overdoses as well as peer-support coordinators to the county, the release says.

Within the first three days of operation, a strike force under the FDLE has taken nearly four grams of fentanyl, which the release says is “enough to kill nearly 2,000 Floridians.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis has also recently signed HB 95 into law, which toughens the penalties for those that sell and distribute opioids.

“While substance use disorder is a chronic disease that requires clinical oversight,” Dr. Ladapo said. ”The fentanyl crisis requires us to be all hands on deck across communities — and that is exactly what we are doing.”

For Floridians struggling with substance abuse, please visit www.isavefl.com to get help.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Panama City Beach woman was arrested Tuesday after being linked to another woman's overdose.
Overdose death investigation leads to arrest of Panama City Beach woman
A Bonifay doctor will pay $130,000 and turn over his Drug Enforcement Administration...
Bonifay doctor pays $130,000 fine and surrenders DEA registration as part of settlement
Just ahead of the holiday weekend, a group of Sunnyside homeowners put up six gates along the...
Residents put up gates along Sunnyside beach
South Walton Fire District provides help to local businesses in calculating their 25 percent...
Child pulled from Gulf of Mexico in critical condition
The South Walton Fire District has declared this week beach safety and rip tide awareness week....
Walton County Sheriff addresses concerns over large teen crowds

Latest News

Franklin County Sheriff's deputies are searching for Howard Westley Ellerson.
Man wanted on federal drug trafficking charges
HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital is nationally recognized for its commitment to...
HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital gets national recognition for high-quality cardiovascular care
Florida has released school and district grades for the 2021-2022 school year and school...
Florida 2022 school, district grades released
Use auto pay to simplify your money management
Use auto pay to simplify your money management
Use auto pay to simplify your money management
Use auto pay to simplify your money management