HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital gets national recognition for high-quality cardiovascular care

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The American Heart Association has awarded HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital for their commitment to stroke treatment.

AHA gave out two “Get With The Guidelines” achievement awards for following up-to-date, research-based guidelines for the treatment of stroke, which in turn led to more lives saved, shorter recovery times, and less readmissions to the hospital.

The program is meant to help guarantee that patient care is lined up with the latest regulations and evidence of cardiovascular research.

“HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital is committed to improving care by adhering to the latest treatment guidelines, and streamlining processes to ensure timely and proper care for heart attacks and strokes,” said Zach McCluskey, CEO of HCA Florida Fort-Walton Destin Hospital. “The Get With The Guidelines program makes it easier for our teams to put proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis, which helps ensure more people in the Fort Walton Beach-Destin area experience longer, healthier lives.”

According to AHA, every 40 seconds, someone in the U.S. has a stroke or heart attack. Heart disease and stroke are the number one and number five causes of death in the United States.

