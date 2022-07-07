Advertisement

Homicide suspect accused of shooting girlfriend in face located

JSCO Deputies Locate Homicide Suspect for Houston County Sheriff's Office
JSCO Deputies Locate Homicide Suspect for Houston County Sheriff's Office(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man suspected of shooting his girlfriend in the face was located on Thursday morning.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call to help the Houston County Sheriff’s Office with locating a homicide suspect.

With assistance from the JCSO K-9 Tracking Unit, deputies tracked Benjamin Adam Nowell for nearly six miles.

He was finally found attempting to hide himself in a wooded area.

Nowell was taken into custody without incident and was extradited to Houston County, where charges are pending.

PRESS RELEASE - JCSO Deputies Locate Homicide Suspect for Houston County Sheriff’s Office JACKSON COUNTY, FL – In the...

Posted by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 7, 2022

