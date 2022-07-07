Homicide suspect accused of shooting girlfriend in face located
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man suspected of shooting his girlfriend in the face was located on Thursday morning.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call to help the Houston County Sheriff’s Office with locating a homicide suspect.
With assistance from the JCSO K-9 Tracking Unit, deputies tracked Benjamin Adam Nowell for nearly six miles.
He was finally found attempting to hide himself in a wooded area.
Nowell was taken into custody without incident and was extradited to Houston County, where charges are pending.
