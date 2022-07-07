Advertisement

Local business partners with the American Red Cross for annual blood drive

By Sayona Khandwalla
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bill Cramer Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC and the American Red Cross partnered for their annual blood drive to help save lives. Hosted at the First United Methodist Church in Panama City, the drive started at 9 a.m. and ended at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

“It is so important for everyone to donate because every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood,” American Red Cross Representative Angela Turner said.

Red Cross officials said every blood type is in high demand. They said one donation can help save more than one life.

Panama City Resident Mark White said he has a rare blood type.

“They use my blood to help babies so that even made me feel more important, for me to, you know, come out and give,” White said.

Turner said donating blood saves so many lives. “For a surgery, for a patient who may have cancer, who may need a blood transfusion, for a patient who may have sickle cell and may need a blood transfusion.”

Red Cross officials said they do these drives four times a year. Two of them are partnered with the Bill Cramer car dealership. The next drive will be in October. For more information, visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/.

