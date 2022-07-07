FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A search is underway for a man wanted on federal drug trafficking charges. Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies say Howard Westley Ellerson, 32, is known to be one of the largest drug distributors in the county. Investigators say Ellerson often visits Georgia and has ties to Tallahassee.

If you know where Ellerson is, you are asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 850-670-8500 or submit a tip on their website or app.

