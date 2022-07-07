Advertisement

Man wanted on federal drug trafficking charges

Franklin County Sheriff's deputies are searching for Howard Westley Ellerson.
Franklin County Sheriff's deputies are searching for Howard Westley Ellerson.(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A search is underway for a man wanted on federal drug trafficking charges. Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies say Howard Westley Ellerson, 32, is known to be one of the largest drug distributors in the county. Investigators say Ellerson often visits Georgia and has ties to Tallahassee.

If you know where Ellerson is, you are asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 850-670-8500 or submit a tip on their website or app.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Panama City Beach woman was arrested Tuesday after being linked to another woman's overdose.
Overdose death investigation leads to arrest of Panama City Beach woman
A Bonifay doctor will pay $130,000 and turn over his Drug Enforcement Administration...
Bonifay doctor pays $130,000 fine and surrenders DEA registration as part of settlement
Just ahead of the holiday weekend, a group of Sunnyside homeowners put up six gates along the...
Residents put up gates along Sunnyside beach
South Walton Fire District provides help to local businesses in calculating their 25 percent...
Child pulled from Gulf of Mexico in critical condition
The South Walton Fire District has declared this week beach safety and rip tide awareness week....
Walton County Sheriff addresses concerns over large teen crowds

Latest News

HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital is nationally recognized for its commitment to...
HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital gets national recognition for high-quality cardiovascular care
Florida has released school and district grades for the 2021-2022 school year and school...
Florida 2022 school, district grades released
Use auto pay to simplify your money management
Use auto pay to simplify your money management
Use auto pay to simplify your money management
Use auto pay to simplify your money management