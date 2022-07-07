Rubio visits panhandle while Senate is not in session

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Senator Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) made a stop at the Walton Republican Women’s Federated meeting in Miramar Beach Wednesday afternoon.

“They’re turning America into a guinea pig for the social experiment that they’re trying to carry out,” Rubio said.

Rubio said ideology has become a problem in the country.

“What happens after that ideology, after it invariably does, causes you to abandon common sense?”

He said it leads to incompetence.

The Republican senator also touched on the high gas prices in the country, pushing the Biden administration to tap into more U.S. oil.

“If you go around saying we’re not going to generate any more American oil and natural gas, we’re going to have an energy crisis,” Rubio said.

He also touted state’s rights and local governments having more control.

“Just because the work you’re doing at the local level at the school board or what have you isn’t featured nightly on the news, doesn’t make it less important,” Rubio said. “I would argue it makes it far more important. That’s going to mean that California and Mississippi are going to have very different laws.”

He said the federal government can’t answer every problem.

“If it’s a political decision, the closer that politician is to the people impacted by that decision the better the decision is going to be,” Rubio said.

He also said the rise of China is a concern here at home and across the world.

Rubio referenced the social media platform TikTok in particular.

“We make decisions in Washington like what the federal law should be for TikTok,” Rubio said. “We let them continue to take our stuff. We let our kids go on it.”

Rubio is also calling on the Biden administration to investigate TikTok over allegations that the company misrepresented how it handles people’s data.

Rubio is running against Democratic Representative Val Demings.

