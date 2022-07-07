Advertisement

St. Andrews Marina Pavilion closes indefinitely

By Dani Travis
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’ve been out to the St. Andrews Marina in Panama City within the past week, you may have noticed a popular place to hang out is closed.

Panama City officials have closed the St. Andrews Marina Pavilion indefinitely for safety precautions after assessing the infrastructure last Friday. Officials said the metal structure supporting it was corroded and no longer safe. The closure is a part of the St. Andrews Marina Bulkhead Repair and Utility Replacement Project.

City officials said the engineering designs will be 90% complete next month and construction to repair the bulkheads and replace the utilities, which run through the marina and underneath the pavilion, should start at the end of 2022. It’s Important to note, city officials say they’re working to ensure that commercial operations continue with minimal interruptions at the St. Andrews Marina during construction.

