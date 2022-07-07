Advertisement

Thursday Evening Forecast

Better rain chances are moving in this weekend
By Chris Smith
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight w/lows in the 70s inland and near 80 at the coast. On Friday rain chances will be a bit higher, but still very high. Expect a 20% chance near the coast (AM) and 30-40% inland (PM). Highs will reach near 90 at the coast and mid 90s inland. Feels like temps will be around 105. As we head into the weekend a trough of low pressure will develop over our area which will make it quite unsettled here. Rain chances will be 50% Saturday and 70-80% Sunday through Tuesday. Highs will be cooler and mainly in the mid to upper 80s thanks to the higher rain chances. Over the next 5-7 days expect as much as 2-4″ of rain on average.

