Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight w/lows in the 70s inland and near 80 at the coast. On Friday rain chances will be a bit higher, but still very high. Expect a 20% chance near the coast (AM) and 30-40% inland (PM). Highs will reach near 90 at the coast and mid 90s inland. Feels like temps will be around 105. As we head into the weekend a trough of low pressure will develop over our area which will make it quite unsettled here. Rain chances will be 50% Saturday and 70-80% Sunday through Tuesday. Highs will be cooler and mainly in the mid to upper 80s thanks to the higher rain chances. Over the next 5-7 days expect as much as 2-4″ of rain on average.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

