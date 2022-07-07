Thursday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone! Not much has changed in the forecast from yesterday...

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning. By sunrise we may see a couple stray showers out in the Gulf, and a few hours later one or two could pop up near the coast. However, they’ll be very stray in nature and only for about 10-20% on the coast this morning or midday. The storms stay low in numbers today but head inland into the afternoon.

Otherwise, we’re still super warm and sultry out the door with most getting the morning started in the upper 70s. Temperatures will warm fast under the mainly to mostly sunny sky this morning. We’ll reach the 90s by midday with some inland pushing into the mid 90s for daytime highs. Feels like temperatures will spread into the triple digits just about panhandle-wide with the exception of the beaches.

Coverage of storms will be close to what we had yesterday as high pressure settles into the Southeast. We’ll be lucky to catch a brief storm to cool us off into the end of the week for today through Saturday.

Late in the weekend a weak frontal boundary enters into the Southeast to help foster lift for widespread storms on Sunday and Monday of next week.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to partly sunny skies with a hit or miss midday or afternoon storm. Highs today reach up to the low 90s on the coast to the mid 90s inland with a heat index in the low triple digits. Your 7 Day Forecast has scattered storms staying few and far between still for tomorrow before unsettled weather returns into Sunday.

