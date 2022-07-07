Advertisement

Trace Mears signs to Cumberland University months after dad’s death

Trace Mears signed his National Letter of Intent Friday.
Trace Mears signed his National Letter of Intent Friday.
By Ramsey Romero
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When a tragic plane crash took the life of Steve Mears just two months ago, it left his family in shock and in pain.

“It’s just little things that I miss the most honestly,” Steve’s son, Trace Mears said.

“Like I said, it was a grieving process for us all, and especially Trace,” Coach Jimmy Rogers said.

During that time, Steve’s son Trace was still trying to get recruited to continue playing the sport he loves in college. Basketball.

“At the time he passed away, it’s the peak of recruiting, for basketball at least, so I just kind of shut down and kind of honestly gave up,” Trace said.

“When the plane crash happened, it sort of put everything on hold, and like I said, Trace kind of got away from everything for about a month,” Rogers said.

However, Trace says his mom continued to push him to pursue his dreams, just like his dad would want him to do.

“He really, really wanted me to do what I wanted in life, and this is something I’ve always wanted to do, so it means a lot,” Trace said.

On Friday, Trace signed his National Letter of Intent to continue playing basketball at Cumberland University, and live out his dream, and one of his dad’s dreams for him.

“I’ll tell you what, he would be ecstatic,” Trace said. “He’d be here taking pictures, posting on Facebook, everything. He’d be so excited.”

Even though Steve didn’t get to see his son sign in person, he made sure Trace knew he was proud of him.

“He’d have been a proud daddy, and I’m sure he’s looking down on him and is proud of Trace, but again, he was always proud of Trace,” Rogers said.

Trace said he’s excited to begin the next chapter of his life as a college basketball player.

