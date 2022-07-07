Walton County Commissioners internal audit findings revealed

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County Commissioners are facing heat after the findings of an internal audit have been revealed. The audit said the clerk and internal audit originally received an anonymous tip on January 31st reported to the Fraud, Waste and Abuse Hotline alleging certain improprieties to the use of county vehicles and purchasing cards by certain commissioners.

An internal audit issued by the county court of clerks accuses all five county commissioners of using county-issued credit cards for transactions that were “unallowable” from October 1st, 2018 to January 31, 2022. On April 5th, the 40-page internal audit found Danny Glidewell, Tony Anderson, Trey Nick, Michael Barker, and William McCormick had violated several county policies.

Two major policies found violated were the county Purchasing Card Policy and the Travel Policy.

The audit said McCormick, Anderson, Nick, and Glidewell allegedly used the cards for meals, snacks, and in at least one case, alcohol, even though the county provides a separate allocation for food while traveling. It said McCormick owes $73, Anderson owes $27, Nick owes $126, and Glidewell $98.

The audit also said McCormick, Anderson, Nick, and Glidewell used the cards to pay for upgraded seating on flights during that same time period, even though Walton County rules state that commissioners can only fly coach. It said McCormick owes $575, Anderson owes $900, Nick owes $1,760, and Glidewell owes $1,368.

The county released a statement Tuesday saying:

“Last week, the Board of County Commissioners became aware of an audit completed by the Clerk of Court and released to the general public on July 1, 2022. That audit covers purchasing cards (”P-Cards”), travel vouchers, and use of county vehicles, and focused solely on each of the five County Commissioners. The Board has previously directed staff to investigate similar issues, notably P-Cards and travel policies. Staff has been conducting a review of existing policies and practices for those issues related to all County employees and County Commissioners and has been developing policy revisions to address identified issues, many of which overlap with those identified by the Clerk.

During that process, staff became aware of the Clerk’s audit, as well as the Clerk’s intent to adopt a new P-Card policy. During a meeting with the Clerk of Court, staff concurred with many of the Clerk’s recommended changes and advised of numerous revisions to be recommended to the Board for adoption that go beyond what the Clerk has proposed. Now that county staff has received and reviewed a copy of the audit and the new policy, the Board will be presented and shall consider revisions to the relevant policies at upcoming Board meetings.

The findings of the Clerk’s audit reveal what the Board has previously identified as a systemic breakdown of policies within the prior administration of the County and an improper reliance on practice over written policy by those responsible for administering these programs. Current staff has echoed these concerns and undertaken wholesale revisions to eliminate these issues and prevent any future occurrences. With the combined efforts of all involved, the Board looks forward to more fully addressing these issues and adopting solutions in the coming weeks.”

The internal audit also said Commissioner Michael Barker was in violation of several other county policies.

NewsChannel 7 reached out to the clerk’s office for comment Wednesday on the audit, but they declined to comment. We also reached out to the five-county commissioners individually for comment but were told they declined to comment until they’re presented with new policy revisions at the county commission meeting next Tuesday at 4 P.M.

For a look at the full 40-page audit, visit Walton County Commissioner Internal Audit.

