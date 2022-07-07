Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight with lows in the 70s inland and near 80 at the coast under mostly clear skies. On Thursday expect another scorcher with highs near 90 at the coast and mid to upper 90s inland. Feels like temps will be 105+. Rain chances will be low at 20-30%. The hot & mostly dry weather continues through Friday. By the weekend a trough of low pressure digs into the south and that will increase rain chances to 50-70% and temps will drop into the upper 80s.

