Alabama man drowns in Gulf

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officers responded to call on Friday afternoon regarding a possible drowning beachside on Front Beach Road.

Panama City Beach Police arrived on scene to find the victim, identified as Arturo Torres of Montgomery, Alabama, laying on the sand after being brought ashore by beach safety personnel.

Beach lifeguards administered CPR and lifesaving measures continued when EMS transported Torres to Bay Medical. He passed away a short time later.

Torres was in his 70s and reportedly visiting with family.

Witnesses told officials that they saw Torres swimming in the Gulf not far from shore, but it seemed he was caught in a current.

Yellow flags are currently flying, meaning a medium hazard with moderate surf.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.