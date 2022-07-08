Advertisement

Bicyclist dies after injured in crash

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City man was critically injured in a car vs bicyclist accident on Thursday, June 30.

Around 10:30 p.m., officials say 37-year-old Jimmy Leon Battles was biking near the Highway 98 and Molitor Avenue when he was struck by a westbound vehicle.

Through investigation, Panama City Police officers learned that Battles was trying to cross the busy highway when he was hit. They say he was taken to a local hospital, where he never recovered from his injuries and later died.

Officials did not specify any details about the driver or possible charges.

The crash is still undergoing investigation. Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or report tips anonymously via their Tip411 app.

