CUTE ALERT: Nashville Zoo welcomes leopard cub twins

The male and female cubs were born on June 30 to the same parents.
The male and female cubs were born on June 30 to the same parents.(Nashville Zoo)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CNN) – The Nashville Zoo is celebrating two new additions – both one of the zoo’s signature animals.

Officials announced Wednesday the births of two clouded leopard cubs.

The male and female cubs were born June 30 to the same parents.

Each came into the world weighing about half a pound and measuring around 4 inches long.

The newborn felines are the first clouded leopard cubs born at the zoo since 2019.

The zoo’s veterinary team is currently taking care of them to ensure their best chance of survival.

