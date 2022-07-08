Friday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar this morning but we do have a bit of cloud cover cruising our skies. Hopefully it will help slow down the warming of our morning hours, and maybe even prevent an early morning shower from developing. Still keep a weather eye to the sky for the midday and afternoon as rain chances become possible.

Otherwise, we’re still warm and humid overall as we start out the morning in the upper 70s. Skies eventually turn mostly sunny this morning and temperatures will warm fast into the upper 80s by late morning. We’ll reach the 90s by midday with some inland pushing into the mid 90s for daytime highs. Feels like temperatures will spread into the triple digits just about panhandle-wide.

Coverage of storms will be a little higher than what we had yesterday as high pressure starts to peel away further to our west. That will pave the way for scattered, hit or miss, storms to develop through the midday and afternoon.

Late in the weekend a weak frontal boundary enters into the Southeast to help foster lift for widespread storms on Sunday and Monday of next week. We’ll expect periodic storms from the morning into the afternoons.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to partly sunny skies with a hit or miss midday or afternoon storm. Highs today reach up to the low 90s on the coast to the mid 90s inland with a heat index in the low triple digits. Your 7 Day Forecast has scattered storms still for tomorrow before unsettled weather returns into Sunday.

