Advertisement

Friday Forecast

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar this morning but we do have a bit of cloud cover cruising our skies. Hopefully it will help slow down the warming of our morning hours, and maybe even prevent an early morning shower from developing. Still keep a weather eye to the sky for the midday and afternoon as rain chances become possible.

Otherwise, we’re still warm and humid overall as we start out the morning in the upper 70s. Skies eventually turn mostly sunny this morning and temperatures will warm fast into the upper 80s by late morning. We’ll reach the 90s by midday with some inland pushing into the mid 90s for daytime highs. Feels like temperatures will spread into the triple digits just about panhandle-wide.

Coverage of storms will be a little higher than what we had yesterday as high pressure starts to peel away further to our west. That will pave the way for scattered, hit or miss, storms to develop through the midday and afternoon.

Late in the weekend a weak frontal boundary enters into the Southeast to help foster lift for widespread storms on Sunday and Monday of next week. We’ll expect periodic storms from the morning into the afternoons.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to partly sunny skies with a hit or miss midday or afternoon storm. Highs today reach up to the low 90s on the coast to the mid 90s inland with a heat index in the low triple digits. Your 7 Day Forecast has scattered storms still for tomorrow before unsettled weather returns into Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Panama City Beach woman was arrested Tuesday after being linked to another woman's overdose.
Overdose death investigation leads to arrest of Panama City Beach woman
South Walton Fire District provides help to local businesses in calculating their 25 percent...
Child pulled from Gulf of Mexico in critical condition
If you've been out to the St. Andrews Marina in Panama City within the past week, you may have...
St. Andrews Marina Pavilion closes indefinitely
Florida has released school and district grades for the 2021-2022 school year and school...
Florida 2022 school, district grades released
JSCO Deputies Locate Homicide Suspect for Houston County Sheriff's Office
Homicide suspect accused of shooting girlfriend in face located

Latest News

Better rain chances will be in the forecast starting this weekend.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing this morning's sunrise.
Thursday Forecast
The heat & humidity remain high.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels shows today's hourly planner.
Wednesday Forecast