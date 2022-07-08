Advertisement

Hospitality industry experiencing staffing shortages

By Allison Baker
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The hospitality worker shortage isn’t just a Panama City Beach or Bay County problem. It appears to be a nationwide issue.

According to an American Hotel and Lodging Association survey, 97% of its members reported a worker shortage.

For our area, this means many travelers are coming in, but there aren’t enough workers.

“We do have job openings, we have anything from housekeepers to maintenance, to group sales,” Robyn Evans, By the Sea Resorts Chief Operating Officer, said.

The Vice President of Royal American Hospitality said this isn’t a new problem either. In fact, he said it has been an issue for months.

“It seems like a lot longer than it probably is,” Michael Greer, VP of RAH said. “But most certainly has been 7 or 8 months.”

CareerSource Gulf Coast told NewsChannel 7 that the demand for hospitality workers in our area is continuing to grow.

“The industry has grown by 5%. In addition, to that, we have a historically low unemployment rate of 2.1%. So that makes staffing a challenge,” Becky Samarripa, Communications Manager, CareerSource GC, said.

Employers said that one of the reasons the jobs are being turned down is due to housing in the area.

“We will interview people, they will check out the area. Then we will get calls back that says I am not going to be able to take the position because I cannot find available housing or the housing is too expensive,” Evans said.

So industry leaders said they are getting creative.

“We use a lot of contract workers,” Evans said. “Which has helped us a great deal. But there is also a shortage of that because for a period of time people couldn’t travel from other countries. So we weren’t able to get those contract workers.”

For now, employers like Greer said they will be focusing on the employees they currently have.

“They’re always very important to us but now I think as an employer, it’s more important to do a little extra. Because if you lose one you might not be able to replace them,” Greer said.

If you are looking for a job within the hospitality industry employers said there are plenty of openings. All you have to do is apply.

If you need help CareerSource offers interview coaching and resume assistance.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Panama City Beach woman was arrested Tuesday after being linked to another woman's overdose.
Overdose death investigation leads to arrest of Panama City Beach woman
A Bonifay doctor will pay $130,000 and turn over his Drug Enforcement Administration...
Bonifay doctor pays $130,000 fine and surrenders DEA registration as part of settlement
Just ahead of the holiday weekend, a group of Sunnyside homeowners put up six gates along the...
Residents put up gates along Sunnyside beach
South Walton Fire District provides help to local businesses in calculating their 25 percent...
Child pulled from Gulf of Mexico in critical condition
The South Walton Fire District has declared this week beach safety and rip tide awareness week....
Walton County Sheriff addresses concerns over large teen crowds

Latest News

Trace Mears signs to Cumberland University months after dad’s death
Trace Mears signs to Cumberland University months after dad’s death
Hospitality industry experiencing staffing shortages
Hospitality industry experiencing staffing shortages
Last month, they asked business leaders to make a commitment to our youth by giving an hour a...
Bay County Chamber of Commerce works to fill gaps in the Bay District School Board
Better rain chances will be in the forecast starting this weekend.
Thursday Evening Forecast