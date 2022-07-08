Advertisement

New PCB bar has wine on tap, with self-serve concept

Smashed Wine Bar in Panama City Beach.
Smashed Wine Bar in Panama City Beach.(WJHG)
By Steven Maxwell
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When you go out for some wine, you may be used to the old pop and pour. However, a new place in Panama City Beach is changing things up a bit with a self-serve concept with the wine on tap.

Madison Rose is everything from sommelier to owner at Smashed Wine Bar in PCB. She opened the bar in May 2022, bringing a new concept for wine lovers in the area.

“You are able to pour yourself the glasses,” Rose said. “I used to manage a self-serve wine bar in Fayetteville, North Carolina and when I got out of the Navy I just went for it.”

Smashed has 12 different wines on tap daily. But if you don’t fancy wine, Madison also makes handcrafted martinis, mimosas and beers.

“I have had a lot of support from the community so its been great.”

Madison also has charcuterie boards and various eats made by other local businesses at the bar. Along with unique décor and butterflies painted all over the walls.

“I love butterflies obviously you can see them everywhere.”

But for this self-pouring venture, Madison has been pouring everything she has into it.

”It was a huge leap. I completely drained my entire savings account to open this place.”

Three years of saving to open up with no debt. A reminder the best things in life can take time. Just like a butterfly.

“So to me I felt like I was in a cocoon for a long time and I never could be myself until now recently.”

But those butterflies on the walls mean even more to her. Symbols reminding her she can overcome anything.

“Eight years ago I was a victim, well a survivor now, of domestic assault and rape and I overcame that and I never thought that I would and I’m standing here today.”

And standing here building a better future, and helping others build a better one too.

“I want to be a support of anyone going through something tough. I want this to be a safe place. It’s a huge symbol for me. A lot of people come in and have similar stories.”

And that’s something to raise a glass to. Especially when you can help others, through self-serve.

Smashed Wine Bar is located at 7119 W. U.S. 98 in Panama City Beach in the Beachwalk shopping center.

