Panama City Beach mother arrested for child neglect

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City Beach woman was arrested on Thursday for alleged child neglect.

Around 4:30 p.m., Panama City Beach Police received information about a 17-month-old child having medical treatment after consuming narcotics.

Detectives began an investigation to find how the child came in contact with the drug and interviewed the child’s mother, Llodonia Percell.

During the interview, Percell allegedly confessed about her use of drugs, as well as others using drugs around the child in her home. Percell stated she saw that her child consumed the narcotics but didn’t immediately seek medical care, and instead took them to a sitter’s house.

Investigators say the sitter then noticed the child in distress and convinced Percell to take the child to the hospital.

Investigators served a search warrant on Percell’s home, and was placed under arrest for child neglect and taken to Bay County Jail. The child is currently in stable condition. This is currently an ongoing investigation.

