Panama City Police looking for missing teen

Briana was last seen leaving the Hidle House on July 3rd.
Briana was last seen leaving the Hidle House on July 3rd.(Panama City Police Department)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager who was last seen on Sunday.

14-year-old Briana Jefferson was last seen leaving Hidle House on July 3rd. She is a mixed-race female, 5′3′' tall, and weighing approximately 120 pounds.

There is no description of the last clothing she was wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app.

