ReHouse Bay expanding programs

By Allison Baker
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After Hurricane Michael, Bay County was awarded $36,000,000 in state funding to address the unmet housing needs through the Hurricane Housing Recovery Program and the State Housing Initiatives Program.

“We started off with our purchase assistance program because we were listening to what the community needs were and housing, affordable housing, and workforce housing was the number one goal for the community as a whole,” Tammy Harris, the Housing Program Manager, said.

Since the launch of the program, the assistance has increased from $50.000 to up to $75,000.

“There was such a demand to get into homes but the prices were a little high,” Harris said. “So here we had all of these eligible families and we just needed a way to get them housed and that extra $25,000 has made a world of difference. We have housed 67 families this year.”

Now ReHouse Bay is continuing to expand. During Friday’s ‘First Friday’ Bay County Chamber of Commerce meeting, it was announced they are working towards breaking ground on low-income apartments.

“We have two phases of Fletcher Black developments coming out they are going to be located on Balboa Avenue and 11th Street close to the government center. They are going to be housing 164 units,” Harris said.

There will also be another development with 144 units that will be located off of Florida Avenue.

The rental developments will be going before the Bay County Board of Commissioners on July 19th for the approval of funding.

If you are interested in applying for a rehouse program you can go to the Bay County Government Center and their office is located on the second floor.

To see what programs they offer or what you might be eligible for click here.

