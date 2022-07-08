Three robbed at knifepoint behind Destin store

DESTIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Deputies are investigating an armed robbery that took place behind a Destin convenience store on Thursday night.

The three victims told Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies that they were hanging out behind a Circle K store on Harbor Boulevard when a white car pulled up and a man got out of the passenger side door.

The three said he was armed with a knife and demanded money. He allegedly took their cell phones, two wallets, and some cash before leaving in the car.

The victims described the man as short, possibly white or Hispanic, wearing a black mask, black pants, and gray long-sleeved shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to please call the OCSO at 850-651-7400 or contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers via the P3 Tips mobile app.

