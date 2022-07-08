Advertisement

Three robbed at knifepoint behind Destin store

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery involving three victims...
The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery involving three victims behind a Destin convenience store overnight.(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DESTIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Deputies are investigating an armed robbery that took place behind a Destin convenience store on Thursday night.

The three victims told Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies that they were hanging out behind a Circle K store on Harbor Boulevard when a white car pulled up and a man got out of the passenger side door.

The three said he was armed with a knife and demanded money. He allegedly took their cell phones, two wallets, and some cash before leaving in the car.

The victims described the man as short, possibly white or Hispanic, wearing a black mask, black pants, and gray long-sleeved shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to please call the OCSO at 850-651-7400 or contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers via the P3 Tips mobile app.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Panama City Beach woman was arrested Tuesday after being linked to another woman's overdose.
Overdose death investigation leads to arrest of Panama City Beach woman
First Lady Casey DeSantis, through the Department of Health and in cooperation with other state...
Florida First Lady announces statewide Public Health Advisory for fentanyl
If you've been out to the St. Andrews Marina in Panama City within the past week, you may have...
St. Andrews Marina Pavilion closes indefinitely
South Walton Fire District provides help to local businesses in calculating their 25 percent...
UPDATE: Child pulled from Gulf of Mexico has died
Florida has released school and district grades for the 2021-2022 school year and school...
Florida 2022 school, district grades released

Latest News

Panama City Beach Police responded to a call Friday afternoon about a possible drowning on...
Alabama man drowns in Gulf
A Panama City man was critically injured after being involved in an bicycle vs car accident.
Bicyclist dies after injured in crash
During the investigation, Percell made incriminating statements about her use of drugs as well...
Panama City Beach mother arrested for child neglect
Briana was last seen leaving the Hidle House on July 3rd.
Panama City Police looking for missing teen