Today’s Tunes with Brooke Washor

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Today’s Tunes featured Brooke Washor.

Brooke has been performing locally for 8 years and joined us on NewsChannel 7 Today to play her original music.

She played three songs on Today’s Tunes: Lost Cause, A Guy Like You, and Hard Headed. Her newest single, Lost Cause, can be found on all music streaming platforms.

Brooke Washor performing 'A Guy Like You' on Today's Tunes

You can also find her playing around town this weekend. She will be performing at Grand Panama Resort Pool Deck and Tiki Bar Friday, July 8th, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Then she will be at the Perfect Pig in Watercolor Saturday, July 9th, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and again on Sunday, July 10th, during the restaurant’s brunch.

You can connect with Brooke on her Facebook here or on Instagram @brookewashor.

To hear her performances from Friday morning, you can watch the segments attached to this article.

