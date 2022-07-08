Traffic crash on Highway 79

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A traffic crash caused both lanes of northbound U.S. Highway 79 to be shut down Friday morning, according to Bay County Sheriff’s deputies.

In a Facebook post, deputies said the crash happened on U.S. Highway 79 near Pinelog Road.

Deputies said they are redirecting traffic to County Road 388 east to U.S. Highway 77.

We will update you as we learn more.

