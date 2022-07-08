Two arrested in fatal shooting at Fort Walton Beach City Recreation Center

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two men have been arrested after allegedly shooting and killing a man at the Fort Walton Beach City Recreation Center.

Fort Walton Beach Police Department officials say the incident happened on July 7 when the victim identified as Sean Yadriel Burgos-Jimenez was driving a vehicle with the two suspects seated in the vehicle with him. Police say while inside the vehicle, the suspects engaged in an illegal transaction. During the transaction, the two suspects armed themselves and robbed the victim of two loaded firearms and attempted to flee from the vehicle. The victim attempted to stop the suspects and pursued one suspect. A struggle started over the firearm. Several shots were fired, and the victim sustained a gunshot wound to his chest. He collapsed in the parking lot and both suspects fled the scene.

Bystanders and responding officers located the victim in the parking lot of the recreation center and they immediately attempted life-saving efforts, but the victim did not survive the wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. At the same time, citizens provided officers with information on the two suspects who fled from the recreation center. The suspects were located by officers nearby. Officers recovered a loaded firearm and suspected narcotics.

Fort Walton Beach Police Department Detectives arrested Brandon Lee Lanieux, age 15, of Fort Walton Beach and Trevor J. Brown, age 15, of Houston, Texas. They are charged with Armed Robbery and Felony Murder. Police say This incident was not a random act of violence, and the suspects and victim knew each other.

If you have any information pertaining to this incident, please contact Detective Terence James by phone 850-833- 9538 or email tjames@fwb.org.

