Advertisement

Two arrested in fatal shooting at Fort Walton Beach City Recreation Center

(KWTX)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two men have been arrested after allegedly shooting and killing a man at the Fort Walton Beach City Recreation Center.

Fort Walton Beach Police Department officials say the incident happened on July 7 when the victim identified as Sean Yadriel Burgos-Jimenez was driving a vehicle with the two suspects seated in the vehicle with him. Police say while inside the vehicle, the suspects engaged in an illegal transaction. During the transaction, the two suspects armed themselves and robbed the victim of two loaded firearms and attempted to flee from the vehicle. The victim attempted to stop the suspects and pursued one suspect. A struggle started over the firearm. Several shots were fired, and the victim sustained a gunshot wound to his chest. He collapsed in the parking lot and both suspects fled the scene.

Bystanders and responding officers located the victim in the parking lot of the recreation center and they immediately attempted life-saving efforts, but the victim did not survive the wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. At the same time, citizens provided officers with information on the two suspects who fled from the recreation center. The suspects were located by officers nearby. Officers recovered a loaded firearm and suspected narcotics.

Fort Walton Beach Police Department Detectives arrested Brandon Lee Lanieux, age 15, of Fort Walton Beach and Trevor J. Brown, age 15, of Houston, Texas. They are charged with Armed Robbery and Felony Murder. Police say This incident was not a random act of violence, and the suspects and victim knew each other.

If you have any information pertaining to this incident, please contact Detective Terence James by phone 850-833- 9538 or email tjames@fwb.org.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Panama City Beach woman was arrested Tuesday after being linked to another woman's overdose.
Overdose death investigation leads to arrest of Panama City Beach woman
A Bonifay doctor will pay $130,000 and turn over his Drug Enforcement Administration...
Bonifay doctor pays $130,000 fine and surrenders DEA registration as part of settlement
Just ahead of the holiday weekend, a group of Sunnyside homeowners put up six gates along the...
Residents put up gates along Sunnyside beach
South Walton Fire District provides help to local businesses in calculating their 25 percent...
Child pulled from Gulf of Mexico in critical condition
The South Walton Fire District has declared this week beach safety and rip tide awareness week....
Walton County Sheriff addresses concerns over large teen crowds

Latest News

New PCB bar has wine on tap, with self-serve concept
New PCB bar has wine on tap, with self-serve concept
Panama Country Club installs new crime-solving technology to prevent car burglaries
Panama Country Club installs new crime-solving technology to prevent car burglaries
Smashed Wine Bar in Panama City Beach.
New PCB bar has wine on tap, with self-serve concept
Hurricane Flags
Updated Hurricane Outlook