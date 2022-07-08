Advertisement

Updated Hurricane Outlook

The remainder of the season is looking very busy
Colorado State's July Seasonal Forecast Update
By Chris Smith
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Thursday the experts at Colorado State issued their updated hurricane season forecast. The forecast remains the same from their June update which called for 20 named storms, 10 hurricanes, and 5 major hurricanes. This is well above the seasonal norms of 14/7/3.

Hurricane expert. Dr. Philip Klotzbach, sited several reasons for the active forecast. Among those are a robust West African monsoon which leads to active moisture waves coming off Africa as well as more conducive upper level winds.

We are likely to see La Nina continue through the peak months of hurricane season. La Nina favors tropical activity in the Atlantic and generally means more favorable upper level winds.

Also, Sea Surface Temperatures in the Atlantic basin are running warmer than average and this typically means we will see a more active season when these values are present in the month of July.

So far we have seen 3 named storms this season. By July 7th on average we see 1 named storm. The forecast numbers released Thursday take into account the 3 tropical storms we have already seen so for the rest of the season we can expect to see 17 more named storms.

Dates for the average development of Atlantic tropical cyclones.
Dates for the average development of Atlantic tropical cyclones.(National Hurricane Center)

