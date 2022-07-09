Janarius Robinson to host annual youth football camp

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A former Bay High star turned NFL pro is will be returning to town for his upcoming football camp this weekend.

Janarius Robinson, the former four-star edge rusher who starred at Florida State before being drafted by the Vikings back in 2021 will be returning to Bay County to host his annual ‘Win Within’ youth football camp.

This camp will give over 200 young boys around the area the opportunity to learn from a variety of coaches, and will even offer a cheerleading camp for over 100 girls as well.

“We have 250 football and 100 cheerleaders, they’ll be going through specific instructions from coaches around the community, NFL players, and also college players on you know specific football drills for positional wise. And certain exercise drills. And then on the cheerleading aspect of things, we have a cheer coach out there that will be putting them different stunts and drills. Things like that, like I said it’s for the kids just to give them something fun to do. Looking forward to it,” Robinson said.

”It’s been a great experience you know, people want to support Panama City, people want to support me. You know ultimately when it’s all about the kids, people love to do that. That’s why I can say the people I have around me that support me, they’re all about the kids. So it wasn’t all that hard getting people to come to support my team and around the NFL. Certain buddies that I have like kids, want to enjoy the kids, and they want to give back to the community. It’s not only their community but other people’s community as well,” Robinson said.

The camp is set to take place Saturday at Tommy Oliver Stadium.

Robinson isn’t the only star football player in attendance campers will also be coached by NFL players Tre McKitty and Joshua Kaindoh and a group of FSU players and alum.

Registration begins at 9 AM and the camp takes place from 10 AM to 2 PM.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.