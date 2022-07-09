Advertisement

Left turn lane from Frank Brown Park temporarily closed

By Dani Travis
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’ve ever tried getting out of Frank Brown Park, you know that traffic can be rough.

That’s why this week, Panama City Beach officials put up traffic cones preventing people from turning left from Mandy Lane onto Back Beach Road. Mayor Mark Sheldon said they put the cones out after getting approval from the Florida Department of Transportation. He said that the intersection was prone to accidents, and ultimately unsafe.

Sheldon said the cones are a temporary solution, until a traffic light is put in when the road is widened to six lanes.

