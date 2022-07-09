Panama City Beach community remembers local leader Paul Schreiner

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Beach community is mourning the loss Friday of one notable name -- Paul Schreiner.

Schreiner passed away Thursday due to health complications.

Many knew him as the owner of Texas Roadhouse off Back Beach Road, holding the quarterly first responders and veterans luncheons. He was also set to become Panama City Beach Chamber of Commerce Chairman at the start of 2023. Chamber President Kristopher McLane said after Hurricane Michael and during the pandemic, Schreiner would go around Bay County feeding first responders and health care workers. He also describes Schreiner as always helping others and believed in giving back by supporting or donating in any way he could.

“Paul and Helen Schreiner of Texas Roadhouse were the one managing partners that always wanted to give back. That’s what everyone will always remember about Paul and Helen. Paul was always there working as hard as he could. He took care of his staff. He had well over 100 and they all loved working for Paul.” said McLane. “It’s just a true loss for our community because he was such a leader in everything that he did. He was a leader at the chamber, he was a leader in our community, and he was just a selfless person that just wanted to give back. He truly will be missed.”

Visitation for Schreiner will be held Thursday, July 14th, from 7 to 9 P.M. at Kent Forest Lawn Funeral Home. McLane said in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Hope Project.

