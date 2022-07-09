Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Expect some big changes as we head through the weekend and into next week here in NWFL. For tonight skies will be partly cloudy and it will be warm and humid w/lows in the 70s inland and near 80 at the coast. Saturday will be hot and humid with a few scattered storms. Rain chances will be 30% at the coast and near 40-50% inland. Highs will reach the upper 80s at the coast and 90s inland. Feels like temps will be over 100. The pattern becomes much wetter starting Sunday and lasting into next week. Rain chances will be at 70-80%. Rainfall totals could be as high at 2-4″ area wide over the next week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

