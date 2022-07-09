Advertisement

Weekend Forecast

Rain chances are on the increase
By Chris Smith
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Expect some big changes as we head through the weekend and into next week here in NWFL. For tonight skies will be partly cloudy and it will be warm and humid w/lows in the 70s inland and near 80 at the coast. Saturday will be hot and humid with a few scattered storms. Rain chances will be 30% at the coast and near 40-50% inland. Highs will reach the upper 80s at the coast and 90s inland. Feels like temps will be over 100. The pattern becomes much wetter starting Sunday and lasting into next week. Rain chances will be at 70-80%. Rainfall totals could be as high at 2-4″ area wide over the next week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Lady Casey DeSantis, through the Department of Health and in cooperation with other state...
Florida First Lady announces statewide Public Health Advisory for fentanyl
During the investigation, Percell made incriminating statements about her use of drugs as well...
Panama City Beach mother arrested for child neglect
A Panama City Beach woman was arrested Tuesday after being linked to another woman's overdose.
Overdose death investigation leads to arrest of Panama City Beach woman
If you've been out to the St. Andrews Marina in Panama City within the past week, you may have...
St. Andrews Marina Pavilion closes indefinitely
A child has died in the hospital after bystanders found him Wednesday afternoon unresponsive in...
UPDATE: Child pulled from Gulf of Mexico has died

Latest News

Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing this morning's conditions.
Friday Forecast
Better rain chances will be in the forecast starting this weekend.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing this morning's sunrise.
Thursday Forecast
The heat & humidity remain high.
Wednesday Evening Forecast