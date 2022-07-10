Advertisement

Holt man with multiple warrants tries to outrun police on riding lawnmower

A Holt man put his riding lawnmower in high gear in an attempt to outrun Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies Saturday morning.(okaloosa county)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Holt man put his riding lawnmower in high gear in an attempt to outrun Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies Saturday morning.

Dusty Mobley, 40, is facing numerous charges including grand theft, possession of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed handcuff key, and two counts of resisting an officer.

According to Okaloosa County Deputies, when they tried to serve Mobley warrants on January 3rd of this year, he got away by diving into a swamp along the Yellow River.

At the time, deputies were trying to contact Mobley in reference to a $40, 000 stolen boat. Mobley was on the boat near Sparrow Road in Holt when they arrived, and he dove off the side.

Around 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning, Mobley tried to make another getaway on his riding lawnmower when police arrived at a home on Pasco Broxson Circle. According to officials, Mobley put his John Deere riding lawnmower into high gear and tried to outrun deputies. He was then tased by pursuing deputies.

Deputies say, when Mobley was taken into custody he had a revolved, a handcuff key, and a pipe with methamphetamine residue. He is currently being held without bond in Okaloosa County Jail.

