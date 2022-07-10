Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport holds second Wheels Up Summer Music Series

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport is presenting the second Wheels Up Summer Music Series.

The series features live performances by several artists ECP officials say this enhances a passenger’s experience.

Helping people travel with ease while getting through the chaos of crowds.

”A lot of airports and airlines are doing things to rekindle the joy of travel. You may see more in-flight entertainment options. You may see better food and beverage choices and as an extension of our customer appreciation effort. We do things like ECP Perks for all of our passengers. So ECP Wheels Up Summer Music Series is just an extension of that to rekindle the joy of travel,” Katie Spillman, Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport Spokesperson said.

Live performances will be at ECP every Saturday through July.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.