Advertisement

Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport holds second Wheels Up Summer Music Series

ECP Summer Concerts
By Tony Reese
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 12:03 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport is presenting the second Wheels Up Summer Music Series.

The series features live performances by several artists ECP officials say this enhances a passenger’s experience.

Helping people travel with ease while getting through the chaos of crowds.

”A lot of airports and airlines are doing things to rekindle the joy of travel. You may see more in-flight entertainment options. You may see better food and beverage choices and as an extension of our customer appreciation effort. We do things like ECP Perks for all of our passengers. So ECP Wheels Up Summer Music Series is just an extension of that to rekindle the joy of travel,” Katie Spillman, Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport Spokesperson said.

Live performances will be at ECP every Saturday through July.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the investigation, Percell made incriminating statements about her use of drugs as well...
Panama City Beach mother arrested for child neglect
Briana was last seen leaving the Hidle House on July 3rd.
Panama City Police looking for missing teen
First Lady Casey DeSantis, through the Department of Health and in cooperation with other state...
Florida First Lady announces statewide Public Health Advisory for fentanyl
The Panama City Beach community is mourning the loss Friday of one notable name -- Paul...
Panama City Beach community remembers local leader Paul Schreiner
Panama City Beach Police responded to a call Friday afternoon about a possible drowning on...
Alabama man drowns in Gulf

Latest News

The saying life comes full circle takes on a new meaning for Janarius Robinson and his ‘Win...
Win from Within, what it takes to make a foundation
This is the 2nd year of the Win Within football camp set up by former Bay High star, Janarius...
‘Win Within’ Football Camp returns to Panama City
Injured sea turtle at Gulf World Marine Institute getting rehabilitated before being released...
Protect sea turtles during nesting season
PCB Trash Pile
Keep PCB Beautiful working to keep beaches clean