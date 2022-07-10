Advertisement

‘Win Within’ Football Camp returns to Panama City

By Alex Joyce
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 11:49 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This is the 2nd year of the ‘Win Within’ football camp set up by former Bay High star Janarius Robinson.

In 2016, Robinson signed with Florida State as a top 100-rated recruit.

At Florida State, Robinson amassed 104 tackles, 20.5 for loss, and eight sacks.

Robinson was selected in the 4th round by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2021 NFL Draft.

This camp is an opportunity for Robinson to give back and help teach the younger generation.

“To pour back into the community and into the youth,” Janarius Robinson, Founder of the Win Within Foundation, said. “Just to give them something and just inspire the kids.”

The camp took place at Tommy Oliver Stadium from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Over 200 football players from the 1st through 8th grade went through different offensive and defensive drills.

Campers had the opportunity to learn from current Florida State Seminole players and other NFL players such as Tre’ McKitty and Joshua Kaindoh.

The newest addition to the camp was cheerleading, where over 100 cheerleaders learned, had fun, and put on a showcase.

“Well, they will do a fun warm-up just to loosen up and get to know the staff,” Natasha Goodman, Cheer Coordinator for Win Within, said. “Then they will learn a dance, depending on their grade. And then we will come together, and add all the parts together, and then they will perform it.”

The first year of this camp came in 2019, after the devastation of Hurricane Michael.

Robinson wanted to give kids an opportunity to learn and have fun. Today he was able to see that accomplishment.

“My favorite part about the camp today was just seeing the kids with a smile on their faces and just seeing all the support that this community is showing me with 250 plus kids, 100 plus cheerleaders, seeing the parents in the stands cheering, and everybody just having a good time.”

Robinson hopes to keep this camp going in the future and see it expand more and more.

For more information on the Win Within Foundation, you can visit their Facebook page here.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the investigation, Percell made incriminating statements about her use of drugs as well...
Panama City Beach mother arrested for child neglect
Briana was last seen leaving the Hidle House on July 3rd.
Panama City Police looking for missing teen
First Lady Casey DeSantis, through the Department of Health and in cooperation with other state...
Florida First Lady announces statewide Public Health Advisory for fentanyl
The Panama City Beach community is mourning the loss Friday of one notable name -- Paul...
Panama City Beach community remembers local leader Paul Schreiner
Panama City Beach Police responded to a call Friday afternoon about a possible drowning on...
Alabama man drowns in Gulf

Latest News

The saying life comes full circle takes on a new meaning for Janarius Robinson and his ‘Win...
Win from Within, what it takes to make a foundation
Injured sea turtle at Gulf World Marine Institute getting rehabilitated before being released...
Protect sea turtles during nesting season
PCB Trash Pile
Keep PCB Beautiful working to keep beaches clean
Panama City Beach community remembers local leader Paul Schreiner
Panama City Beach community remembers local leader Paul Schreiner