‘Win Within’ Football Camp returns to Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This is the 2nd year of the ‘Win Within’ football camp set up by former Bay High star Janarius Robinson.

In 2016, Robinson signed with Florida State as a top 100-rated recruit.

At Florida State, Robinson amassed 104 tackles, 20.5 for loss, and eight sacks.

Robinson was selected in the 4th round by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2021 NFL Draft.

This camp is an opportunity for Robinson to give back and help teach the younger generation.

“To pour back into the community and into the youth,” Janarius Robinson, Founder of the Win Within Foundation, said. “Just to give them something and just inspire the kids.”

The camp took place at Tommy Oliver Stadium from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Over 200 football players from the 1st through 8th grade went through different offensive and defensive drills.

Campers had the opportunity to learn from current Florida State Seminole players and other NFL players such as Tre’ McKitty and Joshua Kaindoh.

The newest addition to the camp was cheerleading, where over 100 cheerleaders learned, had fun, and put on a showcase.

“Well, they will do a fun warm-up just to loosen up and get to know the staff,” Natasha Goodman, Cheer Coordinator for Win Within, said. “Then they will learn a dance, depending on their grade. And then we will come together, and add all the parts together, and then they will perform it.”

The first year of this camp came in 2019, after the devastation of Hurricane Michael.

Robinson wanted to give kids an opportunity to learn and have fun. Today he was able to see that accomplishment.

“My favorite part about the camp today was just seeing the kids with a smile on their faces and just seeing all the support that this community is showing me with 250 plus kids, 100 plus cheerleaders, seeing the parents in the stands cheering, and everybody just having a good time.”

Robinson hopes to keep this camp going in the future and see it expand more and more.

For more information on the Win Within Foundation, you can visit their Facebook page here.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.