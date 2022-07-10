Advertisement

Win from Within, what it takes to make a foundation

By Tony Reese
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 11:54 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The saying life comes full circle takes on a new meaning for Janarius Robinson and his ‘Win Within’ Foundation.

Kids in the first through eighth grade had the opportunity to come out and learn from several coaches on the local, college, and professional levels.

But it was not just about football or cheerleading.

For Janarius Robinson’s foundation, this was just one way to give back to his hometown community.

”You know it feels good to see my son live out his dreams. This is one of the dreams that he always dreamed of giving back to Bay County,” Cherine Duncan, ‘Win Within Foundation’ Marketing Mom said.

Duncan’s the mother of Bay High and Florida State standout professional edge rusher Janarius Robinson.

It’s a foundation that JRob started a few years ago. He gets the name Win Within. He wants to show people that you can make it but winning it has to come from within,” Duncan said.

This event is held annually, and this isn’t something that’s happened overnight. Many officials with the organization say this has been a long time coming,” Duncan said.

“I’ll tell you what, we started about five or six months ago. Numerous phone calls, numerous Zoom calls through our SportsTrust team in Atlanta and surrounding Florida State players and surrounding Florida State Alumni. With the guys who worked over there with Janarius in Tallahassee. Bringing this together has definitely taken a lot of time and just so happy to see it come through,” Omega Wynn, ‘Win Within Foundation’ Director and Robinson’s Godfather said.

Getting sponsors, and vendors, putting our heads together, what color our shirts are going to be. Coaches and volunteers go to each station, so a lot of behind-the-scenes work and a lot of late-night putting stuff together,” Duncan said.

But what makes this organization unique, is how it’s based solely on family.

The foundation says they look to continue, “building that foundation like we’re building our family right. So someone who’s caring about others’ rights and giving back. Taking care of the family taking care of Janarius all these years and being able to support him,” Wynn said.

Giving back to a community to his community, one event at a time.

The foundation also holds an annual backpack give back to students, and holiday feasts and they also do bike drives where bikes and toys are given away during Christmas.

For more information on the foundation, visit the foundation’s Facebook page.

