Advertisement

Body found in Washington County

They say the body was found near Pate Pond and Union Hill Road.
They say the body was found near Pate Pond and Union Hill Road.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a body was found.

Deputies said they responded to a 911 call at approximately 6 a.m. Monday morning.

They said the body was found near Pate Pond and Union Hill Road.

If you have any information about this incident call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Briana was last seen leaving the Hidle House on July 3rd.
Panama City Police looking for missing teen
During the investigation, Percell made incriminating statements about her use of drugs as well...
Panama City Beach mother arrested for child neglect
A Holt man put his riding lawnmower in high gear in an attempt to outrun Okaloosa County...
Holt man with multiple warrants tries to outrun police on riding lawnmower
The Panama City Beach community is mourning the loss Friday of one notable name -- Paul...
Panama City Beach community remembers local leader Paul Schreiner
Church opens after being closed for years from Hurricane Michael Damage.
Church opens after being closed for years from Hurricane Michael damage

Latest News

Church opens after being closed for years from Hurricane Michael damage
Church opens after being closed for years from Hurricane Michael damage
Panama City community gathers for Pro-Rights March
Panama City community gathers for Pro-Rights March
Panama City Pro-Rights March.
Panama City community gathers for Pro-Rights March
Church opens after being closed for years from Hurricane Michael Damage.
Church opens after being closed for years from Hurricane Michael damage