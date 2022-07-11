Body found in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a body was found.

Deputies said they responded to a 911 call at approximately 6 a.m. Monday morning.

They said the body was found near Pate Pond and Union Hill Road.

If you have any information about this incident call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111.

