Church opens after being closed for years from Hurricane Michael Damage.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -For the first time since October 2018 members of the Northstar Church got to return home.

Hurricane Michael damaged the church’s Panama City campus, so it’s been a long time coming for members to walk through the doors again.

”You know it has been four years and we have been excited simply to be just back home,” Marty Martin, Lead Pastor of Northstar Church, said. “Today was just awesome to see all of the new faces and all of the people that showed up.”

Following the service, members took the opportunity to get baptized.

Church officials say that in August there will be a coffee shop open to the community and there is a playground for kids in the new facility as well.

