Advertisement

Church opens after being closed for years from Hurricane Michael damage

Church opens after being closed for years from Hurricane Michael Damage.
Church opens after being closed for years from Hurricane Michael Damage.(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -For the first time since October 2018 members of the Northstar Church got to return home.

Hurricane Michael damaged the church’s Panama City campus, so it’s been a long time coming for members to walk through the doors again.

”You know it has been four years and we have been excited simply to be just back home,” Marty Martin, Lead Pastor of Northstar Church, said. “Today was just awesome to see all of the new faces and all of the people that showed up.”

Following the service, members took the opportunity to get baptized.

Church officials say that in August there will be a coffee shop open to the community and there is a playground for kids in the new facility as well.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Briana was last seen leaving the Hidle House on July 3rd.
Panama City Police looking for missing teen
The Panama City Beach community is mourning the loss Friday of one notable name -- Paul...
Panama City Beach community remembers local leader Paul Schreiner
During the investigation, Percell made incriminating statements about her use of drugs as well...
Panama City Beach mother arrested for child neglect
Panama City Beach Police responded to a call Friday afternoon about a possible drowning on...
Alabama man drowns in Gulf
The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery involving three victims...
Three robbed at knifepoint behind Destin store

Latest News

Panama City Pro-Rights March.
Panama City community gathers for Pro-Rights March
A Holt man put his riding lawnmower in high gear in an attempt to outrun Okaloosa County...
Holt man with multiple warrants tries to outrun police on riding lawnmower
ECP Summer Concerts
Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport holds second Wheels Up Summer Music Series
The saying life comes full circle takes on a new meaning for Janarius Robinson and his ‘Win...
Win from Within, what it takes to make a foundation