Advertisement

Drinking alone when younger linked to alcoholism, study says

A new study says young people who drink alone have a greater risk of having alcohol-related...
A new study says young people who drink alone have a greater risk of having alcohol-related problems in the future.(Pixabay)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – People who drink alone as a young adult appear to have a greater risk of having alcohol-related problems later in life.

According to a study from Carnegie Mellon University, high school seniors who drank without anyone else had a 35% better chance of alcoholism by the age of 35.

The study, published Monday in the journal Drug and Alcohol Dependence, was based on a 17-year study based on 4,500 participants.

Researchers also say women are more susceptible to alcohol use disorder than men.

Because of the stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rates of solitary drinking had a documented increase.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Briana was last seen leaving the Hidle House on July 3rd.
Panama City Police looking for missing teen
During the investigation, Percell made incriminating statements about her use of drugs as well...
Panama City Beach mother arrested for child neglect
Church opens after being closed for years from Hurricane Michael Damage.
Church opens after being closed for years from Hurricane Michael damage
A Holt man put his riding lawnmower in high gear in an attempt to outrun Okaloosa County...
Holt man with multiple warrants tries to outrun police on riding lawnmower
Bread Factory, a bakery-style restaurant, has been open for less than a month, and already...
After paychecks bounce, all restaurant employees quit

Latest News

Financial plan review
It’s check-in time for your financial goals
Upcoming Theatre Workshops
Upcoming Theatre Workshops
You can get free fries this week from McDonald's and Wendy's.
Here’s how you can get free fries for ‘Fry Week’
Officials report that the park was damaged in Hurricane Sally, and it’s going to be getting...
Panama City officials asking public not to vandalize parks
Kim Glass attends day two of Maxim Big Game Weekend on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at City Market...
Olympian injured in downtown Los Angeles attack