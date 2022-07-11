Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rain chances will remain high this week in NWFL with the possibility of several inches of rain. An area of low pressure will linger over the northern Gulf Coast that will continue to funnel moisture over our area. That means rain chances will remain high. This area of low pressure has a 30% chance to develop per NHC. Regardless, development is not expected to be significant and rainfall will be the primary threat.

For tonight skies will remain mostly cloudy and rain chances will remain high (80%). Lows will be in the mid 70s. On Tuesday we will keep the rain chances high (80%) w/highs in the mid 80s. As low pressure remains over the Gulf that will keep bands of rain moving in from the Gulf over our area. Rainfall totals this week will be over 3″ and there will likely be areas that will be over 5″.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.