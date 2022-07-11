Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s an active morning on radar especially for the coast from Panama City Beach down to the Forgotten Coast. Showers and thunderstorms will linger here for several hours on the coast in the morning. Others inland will get a shot at scattered storms this afternoon.

Otherwise, it’s a warm and humid start with temperatures getting going in the upper 70s, close to 80 for some. Highs today will largely reach the upper 80s outside of storms.

We’re getting an unsettled pattern shaping up due to a stalled out front draped across the Northern Gulf Coast. With plenty of warm and moist air in our atmosphere, some storms could produce heavy rainfall and frequent lightning.

The warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico are helping to foster the coastal storms this morning. But as temperatures warm over the land after sunrise, we’ll eventually see the instability for storms move from the coast to inland areas. Scattered storms will be expected for areas away from the coast this afternoon. This pattern of overnight into early morning storms for the coast followed by afternoon and evening storms inland will be our setup for most days this week.

This stalled out front across the Northern Gulf Coast has a chance at developing a weak area of low pressure off the LA/MS/AL or Panhandle of FL coast today or tomorrow. That will help foster a stormy day for Tuesday as well before we see the front and weak low move onshore into the Southeast and weaken further. Wednesday appears to be a break in the unsettled pattern, however, another front moves in for the end of the week with more scattered storms.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with storms on the coast in the morning; turning scattered and moving inland in the afternoon. Highs today only reach the upper 80s. Your 7 Day Forecast has an unsettled start to the work week as more storms return to the forecast for tomorrow before we catch a break on Wednesday.

