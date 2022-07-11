Advertisement

Panama City community gathers for Pro-Rights March

Panama City Pro-Rights March.
Panama City Pro-Rights March.(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Members of the community marched along the streets of downtown Panama City following the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

More than one hundred people gathered at McKenzie Park and walked around Harrison Avenue carrying signs and chanting.

The march’s organizer says they were there in support of women’s rights.

“We kind of got tired of people telling us that if we didn’t like the overturning of Roe v. Wade that we should leave. Or if we didn’t like the way the state was handling it or feared for our state we should leave. So we decided to get here in McKenzie Park and dig our feet into the ground. And show them that we have a choice and that we care about women’s reproductive rights,” Rya Brean, march organizer, said.

Brean said she would like politicians to do more and right Roe v. Wade into law, at least in the state legislature.

