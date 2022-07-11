Advertisement

Panama City officials asking public not to vandalize parks

Local Boat Ramp Vandalized
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Bob George Boat Ramp and Park were vandalized over the weekend.

According to the Panama City Quality of Life Director, this wasn’t the first time the area had been vandalized.

Officials are asking the public not to vandalize properties, especially ones they are trying to repair.

Officials report that the park was damaged in Hurricane Sally, and it’s going to be getting repairs soon.

“We are moving on all of these projects. They are welcome to call our office and we can get them some insight into the update. I can’t give you an actual start date because of the contractor. I don’t know when they are going to get the materials in so forth. But we know a time frame. They are going to start the work which is within the next two weeks,” Sean DePalma, Panama City Quality of Life Director said.

Neighbors told NewsChannel 7 they aren’t worried but they are hopeful the area will be repaired soon.

DePalma asks those living in the area if they see something to say something.

