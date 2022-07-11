Advertisement

Sneads Muscadine Vineyard prepares for u-pick

By Ramsey Romero
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Muscadine grapes are not only good for wine making, but also for other delicious treats.

“I have started added jellies and preserves,” Owner of Fox Hollow Vineyard Susan Paul said.

You can make any muscadine recipes after visiting Foc Hollow Vineyard Muscadinr U-Pick in Sneads.

“We have a wide variety of muscadine grapes, two bronze and two purple,” Paul said.

The u-pick season isn’t here quite yet, but the muscadines are continuing to grow. Even though they’re still green, some of the muscadines will turn deep purple and be ready to pick by early August.

Owner Susan Paul said she always enjoyed eating muscadines as a kid, and wanted to raise a crop that grew well in the Florida heat.

“I started doing research on sustainable crops in Florida,” Paul said. “I didn’t want to get into the typical row crops or whatever, and muscadines kept popping up.”

Now, Fox Hollow Vineyward is a summer staple in the Panhandle for grape lovers, and Paul said she has even bigger plans for the future.

“I would love to put in a little permanant shop and possibly do floral and boutique business,” Paul said.

For now, guests can pick as many muscadines as they want starting in August. For more information on business hours, visit https://www.foxhollowmuscadines.com/.

