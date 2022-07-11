Upcoming Theatre Workshops

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If your child is interested in the performing arts, there is a perfect summertime learning opportunity in the area for them.

The Student Alumni Lead Theatre Workshop kicks off Saturday, July 16th, at the North Bay Haven Stage in Panama City. The classes are for all incoming 6th through 12th grade students.

The three workshops will be happening on July 16th, 23rd, and 30th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Each class will tackle a specific element of theatre from acting, to singing, to even technical theatre and design.

Each class is $15 and can be paid on the day of the workshop. All proceeds will benefit the North Bay Haven Drama Department. Registration links and more information can be found here.

