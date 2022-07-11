Advertisement

Upcoming Theatre Workshops

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If your child is interested in the performing arts, there is a perfect summertime learning opportunity in the area for them.

The Student Alumni Lead Theatre Workshop kicks off Saturday, July 16th, at the North Bay Haven Stage in Panama City. The classes are for all incoming 6th through 12th grade students.

The three workshops will be happening on July 16th, 23rd, and 30th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Each class will tackle a specific element of theatre from acting, to singing, to even technical theatre and design.

Each class is $15 and can be paid on the day of the workshop. All proceeds will benefit the North Bay Haven Drama Department. Registration links and more information can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Briana was last seen leaving the Hidle House on July 3rd.
Panama City Police looking for missing teen
During the investigation, Percell made incriminating statements about her use of drugs as well...
Panama City Beach mother arrested for child neglect
Church opens after being closed for years from Hurricane Michael Damage.
Church opens after being closed for years from Hurricane Michael damage
A Holt man put his riding lawnmower in high gear in an attempt to outrun Okaloosa County...
Holt man with multiple warrants tries to outrun police on riding lawnmower
Bread Factory, a bakery-style restaurant, has been open for less than a month, and already...
After paychecks bounce, all restaurant employees quit

Latest News

Financial plan review
It’s check-in time for your financial goals
Officials report that the park was damaged in Hurricane Sally, and it’s going to be getting...
Panama City officials asking public not to vandalize parks
financial plan review
NewsChannel 7's Ramsey Romero brought us live updates after speaking with law enforcement about...
Update On Body Found In Washington County