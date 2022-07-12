Bay County TDC partners with Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam another three years

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s official. The Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam will be jamming in Panama City Beach for the next three years, with full support from the Bay County Tourist Development Council.

The council voted unanimously Tuesday to continue their partnership with what many call the largest country music festival in the panhandle.

Roughly 80,000 people attended this year’s four-day festival. Officials said they’re expecting an even bigger crowd next year after announcing Morgan Wallen as the headliner.

“We literally in 10 days sold almost 9,000 tickets and then we had to come off sale because that contractually had to give it space. So it was just the biggest launch we ever had. It sets up this festival. I mean we’re expecting 30,000 plus people next year,” Rendy Lovelady, Executive Producer for Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam, said.

The TDC will be giving $375,000 a year in funding to help keep things running.

