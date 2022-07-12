Bay District Schools set for staff changes

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District Schools are expecting staff changes that are planned to take effect soon.

According to Bay District Schools, the current principal of Bay High School, Billy May, will be transferred to another role after over a decade of service to the community.

May will be moving to Jinks Middle School, where they will become the new acting principal.

“Bay High will always be dear to me,” May said, “and I’ll always be a Tornado, but I’m eager to meet our Hornets and to do all I can to ensure their middle school experience is the very best it can be.”

In his place, former Jinks Middle School principal Blythe Carpenter will be switching with May and becoming acting principal of Bay High School. Carpenter is a former graduate of Bay High, and says, “It’s good to be going home.”

Additionally, BDS announced Tuesday that Rutherford High School Principal Coy Pilson has requested a transfer to an assistant director’s position at Haney Technical College. Pilson mentioned personal and health reasons for the move, and said he was, “always interested in post-secondary education and think(s) this would be a wonderful opportunity.”

Current Assistant Principal Todd Mitchell will be named acting principal of Rutherford. He states he is, “very excited about this opportunity and look(s) forward to continuing to work with our Ram family.”

