Advertisement

Bay District Schools set for staff changes

Bay District Schools has announced several changes in personnel expected to take effect...
Bay District Schools has announced several changes in personnel expected to take effect immediately.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District Schools are expecting staff changes that are planned to take effect soon.

According to Bay District Schools, the current principal of Bay High School, Billy May, will be transferred to another role after over a decade of service to the community.

May will be moving to Jinks Middle School, where they will become the new acting principal.

“Bay High will always be dear to me,” May said, “and I’ll always be a Tornado, but I’m eager to meet our Hornets and to do all I can to ensure their middle school experience is the very best it can be.”

In his place, former Jinks Middle School principal Blythe Carpenter will be switching with May and becoming acting principal of Bay High School. Carpenter is a former graduate of Bay High, and says, “It’s good to be going home.”

Additionally, BDS announced Tuesday that Rutherford High School Principal Coy Pilson has requested a transfer to an assistant director’s position at Haney Technical College. Pilson mentioned personal and health reasons for the move, and said he was, “always interested in post-secondary education and think(s) this would be a wonderful opportunity.”

Current Assistant Principal Todd Mitchell will be named acting principal of Rutherford. He states he is, “very excited about this opportunity and look(s) forward to continuing to work with our Ram family.”

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They say the body was found near Pate Pond and Union Hill Road.
Body found in Washington County
Bread Factory, a bakery-style restaurant, has been open for less than a month, and already...
After paychecks bounce, all restaurant employees quit
Church opens after being closed for years from Hurricane Michael Damage.
Church opens after being closed for years from Hurricane Michael damage
Officials report that the park was damaged in Hurricane Sally, and it’s going to be getting...
Panama City officials asking public not to vandalize parks
Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office investigates apparent murder-suicide
Two dead in apparent murder-suicide near Fort Walton Beach

Latest News

Ally Blake’s FastCast | Storms continue to fire up south & east
Ally Blake’s FastCast | Storms continue to fire up south & east
Financial stress higher for women
Financial stress higher for women; expert attributes increase to gender pay gap
It’s time for another edition of Time Travel Tuesday! Local historian Bill Hudson stopped by...
Time Travel Tuesday!
It’s time for another edition of Time Travel Tuesday! Local historian Bill Hudson stopped by...
Time Travel Tuesday!