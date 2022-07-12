Fashion for a good cause with Arc of the Bay

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Get ready to walk the runway for a great cause!

Kathie Kern, Employment Specialist at Arc of the Bay, and Heather Horvath, a model for the Arc of the Bay fashion show, stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to tell viewers how they can get involved with the organization’s upcoming event.

The Arc of the Bay’s 6th Annual Kohl’s Charity Fashion Show will be on Friday, July 22nd, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Sheraton Bay Point Resort.

The Arc’s clients are able to pick out two outfits and walk the runway showcasing some of the latest fashion trends.

You can purchase a ticket, a table, or donate silent auction items by calling Kathie at 850-896-5798. You can also purchase a ticket online here.

To hear more from Kathie and Heather about the importance of the Arc of the Bay in the community, you can watch the segment attached.

