Florida Highway Patrol works to prevent crashes on busy roadways

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Last week, one man was killed after he lost control of his car on Highway 79 in Panama City Beach. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) officials said he drove over the median and hit another car head on. That impact left a woman in the other car dead as well.

Officials said they’re still investigating whether speed could be a factor, or if the driver was distracted, drowsy or driving under the influence. Now, officials are weighing in on how you can stay safe on the busy roadways, during the busiest time of year.

“It’s definitely an area where we’ve seen an uptick in crashes just because the number of people that travel that road and all of the construction and development going on,” Florida Highway Patrol Corporal Jacob Moore said.

Moore said in all of 2021, there were approximately 175 crashes on Highway 79. Year to date, he said there have been approximately 74 crashes so far.

“In 2021, we had two fatalities on State Road 79; one in Washington County and one in Bay County. This year, in 2022 so far, we’ve also had two fatalities on State Road 79,” Moore said.

But Moore says it’s not just 79 that’s prone to fatal crashes, but many other main roadways into the beach as well.

“231, 20, 77, 79, all of the roads that people coming on vacation to the world’s most beautiful beaches in the world, that’s the roads they take and unfortunately that’s where we see some of our fatalities,” Moore said.

Many of the crashes FHP investigates are caused partially or completely due to one reason.

“Speed is a major factor that we look out for and it is unfortunately the cause of a lot of crashes,” Moore said.

That’s why Moore said people need to be aware of their speed on the busy roads.

“At higher speeds you have less time to react and in that time it takes you to react, it could cost you, or someone else their life,” Moore said.

Florida Highway Patrol officials want you to take safety precautions so you can “arrive alive.”

Moore says they have more troopers around these problem roadways to specifically watch for speeding, distracted, drowsy, or drunk drivers in hopes of preventing more crashes.

