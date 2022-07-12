Advertisement

National veterinarian shortage may cause shelters to overflow

By Sayona Khandwalla
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new study by Mars Veterinary Health (MVH) shows that 75 million pets in the U.S. will go without health care because of a need for nearly 41,000 additional veterinarians by 2030.

“Right now there’s almost 18 positions for every one vet that’s applying,” Bay County Animal Control Director Kathy Beatson said.

The U.S. is experiencing a national veterinarian shortage and this means many pet owners are facing challenges.

“The cost of vet care has gone up, like a lot of other things.”

With rising costs, some may not be able to afford their furry friends anymore. This may cause shelters to overflow.

Bay County Animal Control in Panama City does not have their own vet, but officials said they got lucky by working with a local vet and other animal care centers when surgeries are needed.

Beatson said her staff are trained to continuously monitor the animals health.

“If you see blood in the kennel or if you see they’re not eating, or they’re not defecating, you have to watch all those things with the animal.”

The article by MVH states “Multiple factors contribute to the shortage, including professional recruitment and retention challenges caused by mounting student loan debt.”

