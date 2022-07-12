Advertisement

Panama City Commissioners approve new measure for civic center

By Victoria Scott
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City officials are taking the next steps in repurposing the Marina Civic Center nearly four years after Hurricane Michael severely damaged it.

The civic center off Harrison Avenue has been shut down ever since.

Panama City Commissioners approved an engineering contract to demolish it at Tuesday’s meeting.

It’s expected to cost around $52,000 and take three to four months to complete.

They are still trying to identify the best location and what the future holds for the performing arts center.

You can make your voice heard at an open meeting this Thursday, July 14, at the Panama City Center for the Arts at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They say the body was found near Pate Pond and Union Hill Road.
Body found in Washington County
Bread Factory, a bakery-style restaurant, has been open for less than a month, and already...
After paychecks bounce, all restaurant employees quit
Church opens after being closed for years from Hurricane Michael Damage.
Church opens after being closed for years from Hurricane Michael damage
Officials report that the park was damaged in Hurricane Sally, and it’s going to be getting...
Panama City officials asking public not to vandalize parks
Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office investigates apparent murder-suicide
Two dead in apparent murder-suicide near Fort Walton Beach

Latest News

Rain chances will remain high over the next week.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Rain chances will remain high over the next week.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Bay County Animal Control / Shelter in Panama City.
National veterinarian shortage may cause shelters to overflow
Officials with Gulf Coast jam announce the lineup for the music festival scheduled for June...
Bay County TDC partners with Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam another three years