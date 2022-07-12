Panama City Commissioners approve new measure for civic center

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City officials are taking the next steps in repurposing the Marina Civic Center nearly four years after Hurricane Michael severely damaged it.

The civic center off Harrison Avenue has been shut down ever since.

Panama City Commissioners approved an engineering contract to demolish it at Tuesday’s meeting.

It’s expected to cost around $52,000 and take three to four months to complete.

They are still trying to identify the best location and what the future holds for the performing arts center.

You can make your voice heard at an open meeting this Thursday, July 14, at the Panama City Center for the Arts at 5:30 p.m.

