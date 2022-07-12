Advertisement

Pentagon: US killed ISIS leader in Syria in drone strike

The U.S. carried out the strike outside Jindaris, a town in northwest Syria close to the...
The U.S. carried out the strike outside Jindaris, a town in northwest Syria close to the Turkish border.(Leslie Pratt / U.S. Air Force)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon said Tuesday that it killed a leader of the Islamic State in Syria in a drone strike.

U.S. Central Command said in a news release that Maher al-Agal was killed Tuesday, and an unidentified senior official in the Islamic State was seriously injured. The Pentagon says there were no civilian casualties, though it wasn’t possible to immediately confirm that information.

The U.S. carried out the strike outside Jindaris, a town in northwest Syria close to the Turkish border.

The Islamic State at the height of its power controlled more than 40,000 square miles stretching from Syria to Iraq and ruled over 8 million people. While the group’s territorial state collapsed in 2019, its leaders have turned to guerilla tactics and been able to “efficiently restructure themselves organizationally,” according to the Washington-based Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, a nonpartisan think tank.

The strike on al-Agal comes months after the head of the group, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, killed himself during a raid of his hideout by American special forces. The U.S. said Al-Qurayshi blew himself up along with members of his family.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They say the body was found near Pate Pond and Union Hill Road.
Body found in Washington County
Bread Factory, a bakery-style restaurant, has been open for less than a month, and already...
After paychecks bounce, all restaurant employees quit
Church opens after being closed for years from Hurricane Michael Damage.
Church opens after being closed for years from Hurricane Michael damage
Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office investigates apparent murder-suicide
Two dead in apparent murder-suicide near Fort Walton Beach
Evie Evans, 8, is no longer a fan of roller coasters after her family says she was hit by a...
Girl, 8, hit by flying cell phone while riding roller coaster

Latest News

FILE - Doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine wait to be administered during a vaccination...
FDA working to allow boosters for all adults
FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the Oval...
Biden to discuss immigration, trade with Mexico’s president
Crime scene tape blocks off the Tops grocery store in Buffalo, New York after a gunman killed...
Buffalo grocery store that was site of mass shooting to reopen this week
FILE - Colette Peters, the director of Oregon's prison system, poses for a photo in Portland,...
Justice Dept. taps reforming outsider to run federal prisons